Vikram-1 Set To Launch Soon: Skyroot Briefs PM Modi On India’s First Private Commercial Rocket

At the inauguration of Skyroot Aerospace’s Infinity Campus, Co-Founder & CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the journey from Vikram-S - India’s first privately built rocket launched on 18 November 2022 to the upcoming Vikram-1, the nation’s first private commercial rocket fully designed and manufactured in India. Chandana credited recent space-sector reforms, InSpace, and ISRO for transforming barriers into opportunities and opening the space ecosystem to private players. Skyroot, now operating India’s largest private rocket factory, says it can build one Vikram rocket every month and aims to support India’s national target of 50 launches a year by 2030. The company has generated over 1,000 high-tech jobs and plans major investments as it works toward rapid, on-demand launch capability.