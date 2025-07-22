Business Today
Vikram Misri: India’s Energy Security Comes First, Must Avoid Global Double Standards

Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 22, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 22, 2025, 5:12 PM IST

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, speaking ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United Kingdom, reaffirmed that energy security remains a top priority for India. He underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring reliable energy access for its people and cautioned against global double standards in energy discourse. While acknowledging the serious security situation in Europe, Misri stressed that other regions, including the Global South, also face existential challenges. He called for a balanced, fair, and realistic global approach that reflects the needs of all nations—not just a select few.

