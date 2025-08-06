VinFast Rolls Out First EV From Tamil Nadu Plant | Check Out Features, Model, Safety & More

VinFast, the Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer, has rolled out its first EV from its new Tamil Nadu plant, marking a major milestone in India’s EV industry. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin highlighted that 40% of EVs manufactured in India come from Tamil Nadu, proudly calling Chennai the “Detroit of India.” The plant is set to serve as a strategic hub for both domestic and export markets, creating thousands of jobs and boosting green mobility. This first model from the Tamil Nadu facility features VinFast’s signature sleek design, modern interiors, and advanced EV technology with strong performance and long range. India Today gets you a closer look at the vehicles, the features, and the significance of this landmark launch.