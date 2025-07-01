Business Today
Viral Call Reignites Power Struggle In Karnataka Congress

  New Delhi
  Jul 1, 2025
  • Updated Jul 1, 2025, 6:48 PM IST

 

The Congress’s top leadership insists there’s no change in sight for Karnataka’s top post — with Randeep Surjewala stating that CM Siddaramaiah will complete his full 5-year term. But internal tensions tell a different story. A leaked call between MLA BR Patil and the CM has gone viral, triggering fresh murmurs of discontent and lobbying within the party. Can the high command rein in the loyalists of both Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar? Watch this report for all the political developments from Karnataka.

