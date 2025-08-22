Viral Robotic Welcome As CM Chandrababu Naidu Inaugurates Ratan Tata Innovation Hub

Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu briefed Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran on the state’s plan to build a dedicated “Drone City” at Orvakal, Kurnool, positioned as a defence–aerospace manufacturing and testing hub. The interaction came as Naidu inaugurated the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub (RTIH) in Mangalagiri, aimed at nurturing deep-tech and startup innovation across AP. The event also produced viral visuals: a robot greeting the CM with folded hands at the venue. Naidu underlined connectivity and industry use-cases while pitching investments and partnerships.