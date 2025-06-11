Viral Video: Indian Student Pinned, Handcuffed At US Airport; Eyewitness Video Sparks Outrage

A shocking incident at Newark Airport has triggered massive outrage. An Indian student was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by U.S. authorities, treated like a criminal. Eyewitness Kunal Jain, who captured the incident on video, says the student was crying, speaking in Haryanvi, and pleading, “I’m not mad,” while officials allegedly tried to portray him as unstable. The Indian Consulate in New York has confirmed they are in touch with U.S. officials and are offering support. This comes amid growing scrutiny of international students in the U.S., with visa crackdowns tied to even minor offenses. Meanwhile, a similar case in Australia raises deeper concerns. Are Indians facing increasing mistreatment abroad? Watch the full report for the disturbing details.