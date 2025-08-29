Viral Video: Japanese Girls Speak Hindi, Sing Gujarati & Rajasthani Songs For PM Modi | Japan Visit

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Japan visit, a heartwarming and viral moment took place when Japanese girls spoke to PM Modi in Hindi and even performed songs in Gujarati and Rajasthani. The cultural exchange left Modi delighted as the young artists showcased India’s languages and folk traditions with remarkable fluency and emotion. The special performance reflected the growing people-to-people ties between India and Japan and highlighted the global reach of Indian culture. Social media is abuzz with the video, praising the Japanese students’ effort and the warm welcome given to the Indian Prime Minister. Watch the viral clips of Modi’s special interaction in Japan. Like, share, comment, and subscribe for more updates.