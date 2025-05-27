Business Today
Visuals Of Op Sindoor Strike On 3 Terror Launchpads 2.2 KM Inside Pak: BSF Releases Stunning Footage

  • New Delhi,
  • May 27, 2025,
  • Updated May 27, 2025, 4:52 PM IST

BSF has released explosive visuals from Operation Sindoor — a daring mission where India struck three terror launchpads 2.2 km inside Pakistan. The operation, carried out with pinpoint accuracy, shows India's bold response to persistent cross-border threats. The footage captures the might and resolve of Indian forces, sending a clear message: terrorism will be answered with force. As Pakistan scrambles for cover, India’s no-nonsense strike doctrine is once again on full display. Watch to know more.

