‘Vocal For Local!’ PM Modi Urges India To Choose Only Swadesi Products

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited his constituency Varanasi to lay foundation stones and inaugurate development projects worth ₹2,200 crore. Addressing a massive rally, PM Modi urged citizens to adopt the “Vocal for Local” mantra, calling on every household to buy only swadesi (Made in India) products. He emphasized, “Bharat ke logon ke pasine se bani hai, yeh hamari zimmedari hai ki hum Make in India products ko hi badhawa denge.” Modi also made a special appeal to shopkeepers and traders to promote Indian-made goods. This rally marked a major push for Make in India and local entrepreneurship.