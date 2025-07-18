Vote At 16? UK Plans Major Electoral Change To Boost Youth Participation

Big news from the UK! The Labour government has unveiled plans to lower the voting age to 16 across all elections, fulfilling its 2024 manifesto promise. While Scotland and Wales already allow it in devolved polls, this move could add over 1.6 million new young voters nationwide by 2029. Democracy Minister Rushanara Ali says this is part of a broader push to fix voter turnout, after a dismal 59.7% in 2024. Youth voices are cheering, but critics question its true impact. Will this re-energize British politics—or simply widen the age divide at the polls?