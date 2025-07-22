VP Dhankhar Resigns | Opposition Questions Timing Of VP’s Exit | BJP Dismisses ‘Conspiracy’ Charge

The sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, 2025, citing health reasons, has sent shockwaves through India’s political landscape. Once labeled a government mouthpiece by the opposition, Dhankhar now finds unexpected allies in Congress, who are questioning the circumstances of his exit. The drama unfolded during a key Business Advisory Committee meeting chaired by Dhankhar on Monday. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh highlighted that BJP ministers JP Nadda and Kiren Rijiju attended the 12:30 PM session but were absent when it reconvened at 4:30 PM, prompting Dhankhar to reschedule for Tuesday. Congress alleges a serious development occurred in that critical 4-hour window.The BJP, led by Nadda, insists the ministers had informed Dhankhar of their absence and accuses the opposition of hypocrisy for defending him after pushing for his removal earlier. This unfolding saga, filled with accusations, political maneuvering, and mystery, has gripped the nation. Was it really health issues, or is there a deeper political conspiracy? Join us as we unravel the truth behind this dramatic resignation and its implications for India’s future. Subscribe for updates!