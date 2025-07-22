VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Sudden Resignation: Health Reasons Or Hidden Political Storm?

A fiery voice in Rajya Sabha, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar shocked the nation when at 9:25 PM on Monday he wrote a resignation letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu on the very first day of the monsoon session, citing health reasons. Until 4 PM that day, it was business as usual, there was no farewell, no final speech and no hint of what was to come. Dhankhar attended the Parliament’s Business Advisory Committee meeting to discuss winter session agenda. Only 12 days ago, Dhankhar had said he would serve till 2027 unless there was “divine intervention.” PM Narendra Modi in his farewell message, noted that Dhankhar had got many opportunities to serve the nation. Dhankhar’s firm resolve left President Murmu with no choice but to accept his resignation. But was it truly health, or something deeper?