Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Sudden Resignation: Health Reasons Or Hidden Political Storm?

VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Sudden Resignation: Health Reasons Or Hidden Political Storm?

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 22, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 22, 2025, 9:31 PM IST

A fiery voice in Rajya Sabha, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar shocked the nation when at 9:25 PM on Monday he wrote a resignation letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu on the very first day of the monsoon session, citing health reasons. Until 4 PM that day, it was business as usual, there was no farewell, no final speech and no hint of what was to come. Dhankhar attended the Parliament’s Business Advisory Committee meeting to discuss winter session agenda. Only 12 days ago, Dhankhar had said he would serve till 2027 unless there was “divine intervention.” PM Narendra Modi in his farewell message, noted that Dhankhar had got many opportunities to serve the nation. Dhankhar’s firm resolve left President Murmu with no choice but to accept his resignation. But was it truly health, or something deeper?

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended