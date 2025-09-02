Business Today
Walkthrough | How Adani Defence Manufactures Cartridges At Its Kanpur Ammunition Plant

Chetan Bhutani
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 2, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 2, 2025, 3:41 PM IST

Business Today TV's Chetan Bhutani takes you inside Adani Defence & Aerospace’s state-of-the-art ammunition factory in Kanpur, offering an exclusive walkthrough of how small cartridges are manufactured. Adani Defence, which is rapidly scaling up its ammunition business, has committed ₹7,000 crore across small, medium, and large calibre rounds. The company is also building a missile and warhead integration facility in Kanpur with an investment of nearly $1 billion over the next couple of years. At the plant, Adani is doubling its small-calibre ammunition capacity from 150 million rounds to 300 million annually — enough to meet nearly 40% of India’s demand.

