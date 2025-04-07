scorecardresearch
Waqf Act Controversy Explodes: Political Uproar, Assembly Ruckus, And Supreme Court Battle

India's contentious Waqf law has triggered political uproar and legal battles across the country. From opposition parties like Congress, AAP, and Muslim League to banned outfits like SDPI — over 11 petitions have landed in the Supreme Court. The storm has rocked Jammu & Kashmir’s assembly, where MLAs tore the bill—and even their own jackets—in protest. Meanwhile, PDP's Mehbooba Mufti has alleged a BJP-NC collusion, and tensions have spilled into the streets with arrests in Muzaffarnagar and violence in Manipur. As protests rage and accusations fly, the battle over Waqf property laws is far from over.

