Waqf Amendment About Justice, Not Religion: Kiren Rijiju

In a statement, Kiren Rijiju addressed the Waqf Amendment Bill, describing land as one of the most precious and sensitive issues in the country. He emphasised that losing land is akin to losing everything, and stressed the importance of safeguarding every inch of land for its rightful owner. He explained that the 1995 Waqf Act had granted extraordinary powers to Waqf Boards, particularly under Section 40, which allowed them to declare any property as Waqf land, with very limited legal recourse for the owners. Rijiju clarified that the amendment is not directed at any particular community, rejecting the narrative that the government is acting against Muslims. He stated that the aim is to rectify past mistakes and provide justice to those—regardless of faith—who were unfairly deprived of their land. Highlighting that India has the largest Waqf properties in the world, he noted that many disadvantaged individuals, including poor Muslim women, have been denied benefits they should rightfully have received. The amendment, he added, is a move towards protecting citizens' rights and ensuring fairness under the law.