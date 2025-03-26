scorecardresearch
Business Today
Waqf Amendment Bill Sparks Protests: Bihar's Political Battle Intensifies Ahead Of Polls

The proposed Waqf Amendment Bill has triggered widespread protests by Muslim organizations across India. In Bihar, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board staged a demonstration in Patna, with opposition leaders, including Tejashwi Yadav, joining in. With Bihar being the only major state heading for elections this year, the Waqf issue has gained political traction. The bill aims to redefine the management of Waqf properties, which span 9.4 lakh acres and are valued at ₹1.2 lakh crore. While the Joint Parliamentary Committee urged patience, BJP leaders slammed the opposition’s stance. AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi also joined protests in Delhi. As the government prepares to table the bill in Parliament, tensions continue to rise.

