Waqf Amendment Bill Turns Into A Heated Debate: Government Vs Opposition Showdown

The Waqf Amendment Bill is set to be tabled in Lok Sabha on Wednesday noon, allocating eight hours for discussion. The heated debate between the BJP and opposition has already began with Union Minister Kiren Rijiju warning the opposition against fear-mongering and urging them not to stage a walkout. While, TDP and JDU have expressed their concerns over the bill, have decided to review the draft first. While UP CM Yogi Adityanath has criticized the misuse of waqf land, the opposition has called it an attack on the constitution and Muslims. Stay tuned for more details!