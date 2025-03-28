Waqf Bill 2024 Sparks Nationwide Opposition | Stalin, Lalu, Tejashwi Lead The Charge

The proposed Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 has triggered a political storm across the nation. After a series of electoral defeats, the INDI bloc has finally found common ground to rally against the BJP — united in their opposition to the controversial bill. In a powerful move, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution against the bill, with Chief Minister MK Stalin calling it a “direct threat” to minority rights and Waqf Board powers. Even AIADMK, despite ongoing alliance talks with BJP, supported the resolution, while BJP MLAs staged a dramatic walkout. The ripple effect has reached Bihar too, where RJD leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav joined the All India Muslim Personal Law Board's protest in Patna. Top Congress leaders have also echoed similar sentiments. The BJP, however, is holding its ground—calling the protests a form of political blackmail. Leaders like Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath have come out in strong defence of the bill, which aims to overhaul the management of Waqf properties.