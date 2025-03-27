Waqf Bill | Nishikant Dubey: Hindu Quota Misused For Muslim Appeasement By Congress

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has launched a scathing attack on Congress, accusing it of creating separate laws for Hindus and Muslims to appease its vote bank. He claimed that Congress laid the foundation for India's partition by introducing the 1936 Travancore Reservation Law, which allegedly favored Muslim appeasement over Hindu rights. Dubey further alleged that Hindu reservations are being unfairly allocated to the Muslim community and called for protecting the Constitution from such divisive politics.