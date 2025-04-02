scorecardresearch
Waqf Bill Not New, Has Pre-Independence Roots Dating Back To 1913, Says Kiren Rijiju In Lok Sabha

Defending the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized that the legislation is not new but has historical roots dating back to pre-Independence India. He traced the origins to the 1913 Mussalman Waqf Validating Act, followed by the 1923 Mussalman Waqf Act, which introduced measures for accounting and transparency. After Independence, the 1954 Waqf Act incorporated the State Waqf Board, further structuring Waqf management in India. Rijiju highlighted that the current amendment builds upon this long-standing legal framework and aims to enhance accountability in Waqf properties.

