Business Today
Waqf Bill Sparks Face-Off: Rijiju Attacks UPA, Congress MP Gogoi Calls It Misleading

Waqf Bill Sparks Face-Off: Rijiju Attacks UPA, Congress MP Gogoi Calls It Misleading

 

The Lok Sabha witnessed a heated exchange over the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2025, as Union Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a sharp attack on the UPA government's 2013 amendments to the Waqf Act. Rijiju questioned the provision under Section 108, which, he argued, gave Waqf laws an overriding effect over all other statutes. He also criticized the 2013 amendment that allowed Sikhs, Hindus, Parsis, and others to create Waqf properties, stating that Waqf has historically been a charitable religious endowment for Muslims.However, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi hit back, accusing Rijiju of misleading the House on the 2013 amendments. Gogoi strongly rejected the minister’s claims, asserting that his remarks on UPA's role were completely incorrect.

