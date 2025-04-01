scorecardresearch
Business Today
WAQF Bill Sparks Parliament Showdown | NDA Vs INDI Bloc | Mega Political Clash

The stage is set for a major political battle in Parliament as the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill is set to be tabled in the Lok Sabha. While the BJP-led NDA is confident of its numbers, key allies like TDP and JDU will play a crucial role in determining the bill’s fate. The opposition INDI bloc has vowed to block the bill, with leaders like Jairam Ramesh and Abu Azmi opposing the proposed amendments. However, the Centre has secured unexpected backing from Ajmer Dargah chief Syed Nasiruddin Chishti and the Kerala Catholic Bishops Council, both supporting Waqf reforms. Meanwhile, protests erupted during Eid prayers in Delhi and Bhopal, where worshippers wore black armbands in opposition to the bill. With the BJP welcoming Christian leaders' support and opposition unity growing stronger, the upcoming Parliament session is expected to be a nail-biting contest.

