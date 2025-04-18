Waqf Law On Hold: SC Freezes Changes, Orders Status Quo On Waqf Properties Ahead Of May 5 Hearing

The Supreme Court's recent intervention in the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 has dealt a significant interim setback to the Indian government, effectively halting key provisions of the controversial law. The Court issued an injunction that prevents any alteration in the status of Waqf properties, particularly those registered under the "waqf by user" provision, until the next hearing scheduled for May 5, 2025. The new law, which aimed to streamline the management of Waqf properties, had faced significant opposition over provisions that would allow the de-notification of Waqf land deemed as government property by district collectors. The Supreme Court's ruling has now preserved the current status of these lands, stressing that any change to the classification of "waqf by user" property must be decided by the courts first. In a further blow to the government's plans, the Court has directed that no non-Muslim individuals can be appointed to the Central Waqf Council or State Waqf Boards until the next hearing. This directive, along with a suspension on new appointments to any Waqf boards, is seen as another setback for the government's efforts to move forward with the amendments. The Centre has been given a week to file a response to the petitioners' concerns, with opposition parties hailing the interim order as a significant victory. Meanwhile, the government has assured the Court that no Waqf properties will be de-notified during this period, ensuring that disputed lands will remain untouched.