Waqf Properties Are Private, Not Like Railways Or Defence, Says Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju defended the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024, stating that Waqf properties are private and cannot be compared to railway or defence properties, which are public assets. Addressing the Lok Sabha, he questioned why Waqf properties have not been used to uplift poor Muslims and challenged objections to the Modi government's initiative. Rijiju emphasized that India has the largest Waqf properties in the world, and they must be utilized for the welfare of needy Muslims. He asserted that those supporting or opposing the Bill will be remembered for years.