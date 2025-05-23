War Of Words: Rahul Questions Modi’s ‘Boiling Blood’, BJP Hits Back With 1991 Congress-Pak Pact

After PM Modi’s fiery speech in Bikaner, the political battleground has intensified. Rahul Gandhi launches a sharp attack, questioning the PM’s foreign policy stance and accusing him of grandstanding in front of cameras. The Congress leader also posed three direct questions to EAM S Jaishankar, claiming India’s global diplomacy is failing. BJP’s Nishikant Dubey hit back, citing a 1991 Congress-Pakistan pact. AAP’s Sanjay Singh stirs further controversy by dubbing the PM ‘sindoor ka saudagar’. As the opposition steps up its rhetoric, India-Pakistan tensions are becoming the newest flashpoint in the Lok Sabha battle.