War Of Words: Rahul Questions Modi’s ‘Boiling Blood’, BJP Hits Back With 1991 Congress-Pak Pact

  • New Delhi,
  • May 23, 2025,
  • Updated May 23, 2025, 6:12 PM IST

After PM Modi’s fiery speech in Bikaner, the political battleground has intensified. Rahul Gandhi launches a sharp attack, questioning the PM’s foreign policy stance and accusing him of grandstanding in front of cameras. The Congress leader also posed three direct questions to EAM S Jaishankar, claiming India’s global diplomacy is failing. BJP’s Nishikant Dubey hit back, citing a 1991 Congress-Pakistan pact. AAP’s Sanjay Singh stirs further controversy by dubbing the PM ‘sindoor ka saudagar’. As the opposition steps up its rhetoric, India-Pakistan tensions are becoming the newest flashpoint in the Lok Sabha battle.

