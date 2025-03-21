scorecardresearch
Watch How You Can Get Your Personalised AI News Briefing With Copilot Daily

Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Microsoft AI introduces a game-changing feature – Copilot Daily. Designed to start your day with calm and clarity, Copilot Daily provides a personalized, AI-powered news briefing, keeping you informed without the stress of distractions. In just a few minutes, you'll get a curated summary of the latest news, along with important updates from your calendar and emails. Imagine an AI that understands what matters most to you and delivers it in a smooth, concise format every morning.

