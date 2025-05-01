WAVES 2025 | Mukesh Ambani’s Bold Vision For India’s Entertainment Future

At the inaugural WAVES 2025 Summit, Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani delivered a stirring address, lauding PM Narendra Modi for his presence, Ambani praised Modi’s vision in turning WAVES into a global platform for creativity, culture, and collaboration. He highlighted India's rich storytelling tradition, the fusion of technology and creativity, and the potential of the entertainment industry to become a $100 billion powerhouse. Calling India’s soft power “real power,” Ambani pledged to make WAVES the world’s leading entertainment summit with an Indian soul.