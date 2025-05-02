WAVES 2025 | YouTube CEO Neal Mohan: Paid ₹21,000 Cr To Indian Creators, ₹850 Cr More To Be Invested

At the WAVES 2025 Summit, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan spotlighted India’s booming creator economy, revealing that the platform has paid ₹21,000 crore to Indian creators and artists so far. Reaffirming YouTube’s deep commitment, Mohan announced an additional ₹850 crore investment over the next two years to train talent, support creativity, and expand global reach. He praised India’s dynamic content landscape, noting the sharp rise in channels with over 1 million subscribers. Mohan also highlighted PM Modi as the most-followed government leader on YouTube. YouTube, he said, is dedicated to empowering India’s next generation of digital creators on a global stage.