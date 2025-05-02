Waves Summit 2025: Shahrukh Khan Reflects On Youth, Fearlessness, And Choosing The Right Path

At the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit, Shah Rukh Khan delivered a candid and touching reflection on his journey from a brash, overconfident young man to a thoughtful global superstar. In a deeply emotional moment, he thanked his younger self for being fearless and reckless—traits that led him to take bold decisions and chase his dreams in Mumbai. With humor, nostalgia, and depth, SRK spoke about the clarity youth brings and how adulthood often clouds it with fear and overthinking. This rare, introspective side of King Khan will inspire anyone chasing ambition.