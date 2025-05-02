Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Waves Summit 2025: Shahrukh Khan Reflects On Youth, Fearlessness, And Choosing The Right Path

Waves Summit 2025: Shahrukh Khan Reflects On Youth, Fearlessness, And Choosing The Right Path

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • May 2, 2025,
  • Updated May 2, 2025, 1:34 PM IST

At the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit, Shah Rukh Khan delivered a candid and touching reflection on his journey from a brash, overconfident young man to a thoughtful global superstar. In a deeply emotional moment, he thanked his younger self for being fearless and reckless—traits that led him to take bold decisions and chase his dreams in Mumbai. With humor, nostalgia, and depth, SRK spoke about the clarity youth brings and how adulthood often clouds it with fear and overthinking. This rare, introspective side of King Khan will inspire anyone chasing ambition.

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended