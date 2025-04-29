"We Are Ready" | India's Fierce Response To Pakistan’s Nuclear War Threats

A week after the massacre in Pahalgam, Delhi is playing host to a series of high-stakes security meetings. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, followed by discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A day earlier, the Indian Navy flexed its firepower by successfully testing the BrahMos missile during a combat exercise — sending a strong signal across the border. Pakistan, rattled by India's growing military prowess, responded with explicit nuclear threats. But India, with its conventionally superior forces and evolving nuclear doctrine, stands firm and prepared. Watch how India is sending a clear message — any escalation will be met with overwhelming force.