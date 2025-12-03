Business Today
“We Can’t Stop Migration”: Jaishankar Says India Must Create Opportunities At Home To Retain Talent

  • New Delhi,
  • Dec 3, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 3, 2025, 2:45 PM IST

Speaking in Delhi on rising talent migration despite India’s growing domestic demand, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said India cannot restrict people from seeking opportunities abroad, as freedom of movement is fundamental in a democratic society. He said individuals will naturally look for better prospects overseas, and the key solution is to create more opportunities at home. Jaishankar added that India must strengthen both the supply side by expanding the output of skilled and talented workers and the demand side, which requires sustained high economic growth to generate employment and retain talent within the country.

