“We Have A Stupid Person At The Fed”, Rages Trump As Jerome Powell Holds Interest Rates Again

  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 19, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 19, 2025, 2:45 PM IST

U.S. President Donald Trump slammed U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for not lowering interest rates and said the man he put in the role during his last term had done a poor job. Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, mused about appointing himself to lead the U.S. central bank. "Powell's too late," Trump said, referring to his desire for rate cuts. Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman dismissed the criticism. "We think we're in a good place," Powell told reporters when he was asked about the messages coming from the White House. "That is what matters to us," he said. Powell also said the central bank's interest rate forecasts could change based on incoming data, especially on the inflation front.

