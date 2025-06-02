“We Have No Democrats!” U.S President Donald Trump Urges Voters, Slams Tax Plan

In a fiery press conference, President Donald Trump claimed that certain efforts were being undercut—potentially referencing key legislation or political strategies—and issued a stark warning: a 65% tax increase could hit Americans if the current situation isn’t addressed. Trump emphasized the need for massive voter support and blamed Democrats for obstructing progress in the House. “We have no Democrats,” he said, accusing the opposition of backing steep tax hikes and ignoring economic risks. Trump’s comments are likely to stir debate across the political spectrum. Watch the full clip to understand the context, his messaging, and the implications for upcoming elections and U.S. fiscal policy.