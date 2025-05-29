“We Reject Regulators”, Says J D Vance, Promises To Eliminate Rules For Cryptocurrencies

U.S. Vice President J D Vance has reiterated Trump administration’s strong support of cryptocurrency and said it is working to roll back regulations from the previous administration. “With President Trump, crypto finally has a champion and an ally in the White House,” Vance said. Speaking at Bitcoin 2025 in Las Vegas, he said the administration is focused on removing rules that he claims hurt the crypto industry under President Biden. “Our administration, we prioritize eliminating the rules, the red tape, and the lawfare that we saw aimed at crypto by our predecessors. We're ending the weaponisation of federal regulations against this community,” Vance said. Vance also said the administration fired the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair, Gary Gensler, and would continue to remove officials he views as hostile to crypto. “We reject regulators,” said Vance. “The game that they played is that under the pretense of consumer protection, they attacked every single effort to democratize our financial markets, and that is over.”