‘We Stopped Many Wars’ – Trump Vows To End The Russia-Ukraine Conflict

President Donald Trump is doubling down on his boldest foreign policy claim yet – saying he will end the Russia-Ukraine war if given the chance. Calling it a “ridiculous war,” Trump points to thousands of soldiers killed on both sides and missiles striking towns. He boasts about stopping other conflicts – from Rwanda and Congo to Serbia and Kosovo – and insists this war “should be the easiest to stop.” Trump also questioned sanctions and hinted at potential talks with Moscow. Is this a real plan for peace or just campaign rhetoric?