Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
‘We Stopped Many Wars’ – Trump Vows To End The Russia-Ukraine Conflict

‘We Stopped Many Wars’ – Trump Vows To End The Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 4, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 4, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

President Donald Trump is doubling down on his boldest foreign policy claim yet – saying he will end the Russia-Ukraine war if given the chance. Calling it a “ridiculous war,” Trump points to thousands of soldiers killed on both sides and missiles striking towns. He boasts about stopping other conflicts – from Rwanda and Congo to Serbia and Kosovo – and insists this war “should be the easiest to stop.” Trump also questioned sanctions and hinted at potential talks with Moscow. Is this a real plan for peace or just campaign rhetoric?

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended