We Witnessed 50-60 Air Attacks On Jammu, No Reports Of Damage”, Says Former J&K DGP SP Vaid

Former Jammu & Kashmir DGP S.P. Vaid shares exclusive insights into the recent wave of drone and air attacks targeting Jammu. In a candid conversation, he reveals that nearly 50–60 aerial strikes were witnessed across the region overnight. However, he confirms that there are no reports of damage or civilian casualties so far. This statement comes amid rising tension under Operation Sindoor, following India’s counter-offensive against terror launchpads in Pakistan. What does this mean for national security, and how prepared is India for sustained aerial conflict? Watch this detailed report from a trusted former top cop who’s been on the frontlines.