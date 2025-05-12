Business Today
We Won’t Run, We’ll Resist: India’s Villagers Ready To Face Pakistan’s Provocations

  • New Delhi ,
  • May 12, 2025,
  • Updated May 12, 2025, 8:25 PM IST

 

As India targets terror camps, Pakistan responds with artillery fire on civilians. But far from fear, border villagers—from Kashmir to Rajasthan—are standing tall. We brings you ground reports from Kupwara, Rajouri, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur, and more, where ordinary citizens are braving nonstop shelling, backing the armed forces, and preparing to fight if needed. From veterans training youth to families staying put despite attacks, this is a story of unmatched courage and unbreakable resolve. “We didn’t start this war, but we will end it,” say villagers living in the line of fire.

