Weak Q1 Results & Trade Worries Hit Market Mood

Join us on this edition of Business Today Television as we break down the market action on a volatile Friday. The Nifty has slipped to a three-week low, dragged down by weak earnings, fading sentiment, and a sharp regulatory blow from SEBI against an algorithmic trader—Jane Street—whose alleged illegal gains of ₹4,840 crore have cast a shadow over the street. With volumes drying up in the options market and major indices turning sharply lower, we track how key stocks such as TCS, Bharti Airtel, Titan, and HCL Tech have performed.

At the same time, we highlight strong movers like Glenmark, which has surged following a $750 million pact on a promising anti-cancer drug, and Anand Rathi Wealth, which posted a solid rise in Q1 numbers. Meanwhile, defensive sectors like FMCG and Pharma are seeing inflows, with indices gaining over 4% in the past week as investors seek safety.