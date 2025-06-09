WEF's Borge Brende: India May Soon Become A $10 Trillion Economy With Reform Push

Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, underscores India's growing global significance in supply chains and multilateral influence. He affirms India is in a "sweet spot," benefitting from trends like friend-shoring and a diversifying manufacturing base—citing the shift in iPhone production to India. With a youthful, tech-savvy population and a median age of 28, India stands poised for digital growth. Brende projects India could soon become a $10 trillion economy if 6–7% growth is sustained. However, he stresses the need for continued reforms in deregulation, infrastructure, and inter-state cooperation to realize its full geopolitical and economic potential.