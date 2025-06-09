Business Today
News
bt tv
WEF's Borge Brende: India May Soon Become A $10 Trillion Economy With Reform Push

Siddharth Zarabi
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 9, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 9, 2025, 2:59 PM IST

Børge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, underscores India's growing global significance in supply chains and multilateral influence. He affirms India is in a "sweet spot," benefitting from trends like friend-shoring and a diversifying manufacturing base—citing the shift in iPhone production to India. With a youthful, tech-savvy population and a median age of 28, India stands poised for digital growth. Brende projects India could soon become a $10 trillion economy if 6–7% growth is sustained. However, he stresses the need for continued reforms in deregulation, infrastructure, and inter-state cooperation to realize its full geopolitical and economic potential.

