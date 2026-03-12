West Asia War Strains U.S.-Gulf Alliances As Iran Strikes Energy And Security Infrastructure

The escalating West Asia conflict may be costing the United States more than battlefield losses- it risks weakening Washington’s long-standing alliances in the Gulf. Since the 1980s, the region’s security has been anchored in the Carter Doctrine, under which the U.S. pledged to protect Gulf energy routes and regional stability. But recent U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran launched while nuclear talks mediated by Oman were still underway have left Gulf Cooperation Council nations frustrated after they were not informed in advance. Iran’s retaliatory attacks on military bases, energy infrastructure and key facilities across the Gulf have intensified fears across the region. With oil prices rising, markets falling and critical resources like fertiliser and desalinated water at risk, the war could reshape power dynamics in the Gulf and weaken America’s influence in the region.