West Bengal's Salboni To Shine As JSW Launches 1600 MW Power Plant And 2000-Acre Industrial Hub

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 21, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 21, 2025, 5:56 PM IST

JSW Energy is making its biggest greenfield investment in eastern India with a 1,600 MW power plant in Salboni, West Bengal. With an investment of ₹16,000 crore, this marks a major milestone for the JSW Group. At the foundation stone-laying ceremony, attended by CM Mamata Banerjee, Chairman Sajjan Jindal called Salboni “a dream for JSW,” highlighting the region's strategic importance. The event also saw the launch of a 2,000-acre JSW Industrial Park, reinforcing the group's long-term commitment to the state.

