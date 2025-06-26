“What a Ride!”: Indian Astronaut Subhanshu Shukla’s Emotional First Words From Space | Axiom Mission

“What a ride it was!”



In this heartfelt and inspiring moment from space, Indian astronaut Group Captain Subhanshu Shukla, part of #AxiomMission4, shares his emotional journey from the launch pad to orbit. Reflecting on the 30-day quarantine, the excitement of liftoff, and the surreal experience of floating in silence, Subhanshu opens up about everything from his gratitude to the people who made this mission possible, to carrying a soft toy Swan — a powerful symbol of wisdom in Indian culture. He calls this achievement not personal, but collective — and speaks about learning anew in space like a child, adapting to zero gravity, and enjoying the views and camaraderie with his fellow astronauts.