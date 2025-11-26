What IIM Ahmedabad Really Looks For In A Student | India's Best B-Schools

In this special interview, featured as part of Business Today Magazine’s latest edition, “India’s Best B-Schools”, IIM Ahmedabad Director Professor Bharat Bhaskar explains what truly defines the ideal student for one of India’s most respected management institutions. Moving beyond the traditional IIT–IIM pipeline, he stresses that academic pedigree alone does not shape the ideal candidate today. Instead, he highlights the importance of having an open mind, the willingness to work with technology, and preferably a couple of years of industry experience to grasp real organisational dynamics. Whether a student comes from engineering, sciences, commerce or the arts, those who are ready to apply knowledge — not just acquire it — best represent the institute’s guiding motto, “Vidya Vinyogam Vikasam” (development through the application of knowledge). Watch the full conversation to understand how IIM Ahmedabad is reshaping its definition of excellence and redefining who truly belongs in its classrooms.