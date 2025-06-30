Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
What Is The Cinderella Drip? The Dark Truth Behind A Billion-Dollar Obsession

What Is The Cinderella Drip? The Dark Truth Behind A Billion-Dollar Obsession

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 30, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 30, 2025, 4:19 PM IST

Unrealistic beauty standards and social media filters have fueled a billion-dollar skin-lightening industry. Enter: Cinderella Drips — glutathione-based injections that promise brighter, fairer skin. But what is glutathione really meant for? Once used for liver and neurological conditions, it's now being misused by unregulated beauty clinics. In this video, we explore the science behind glutathione, its natural food sources, and the dangerous obsession with skin lightening. From celebrity trends to hidden health risks, we ask — is it worth the pain? Hear what medical experts have to say about its safety, side effects, and the importance of informed choices.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended