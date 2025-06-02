What Is The Rare Element Import Issue From China, And How Is It Impacting The Auto Sector?

Maruti Suzuki has raised serious concerns over slowing car sales in India, especially in the small car segment. While overall sales in May 2025 rose 3% year-on-year, domestic despatches fell 6%. The growth came largely from exports, including strong demand from Japan. Executives cited regulatory cost pressures, financing issues, and regional instability as key reasons for declining local sales. Maruti now urges the government to support small car buyers with incentives. Watch the full video for insights into Maruti's global strategy, export success, and why affordability is the biggest challenge in India’s auto market. Catch Business Today TV Aastha Oriel decoding the Auto sales.