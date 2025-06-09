What To Expect From WWDC 2025: iOS 26, AI Features & More!

Apple’s WWDC 2025 is set to make waves tonight! Expect a major UI overhaul inspired by visionOS and the launch of iOS 26, signaling a fresh direction for Apple’s software. In this video, we highlight the top 5 announcements, featuring revamped Messages, Camera, and Safari apps, the sleek new “Liquid Glass” design, and advanced AI tools like live translation through AirPods and smart replies in iMessage. Plus, learn how USB-C iPhones could transform into desktop-style devices with Stage Manager. Join Sakshi Batra and Lakshay Kumar as they break down the biggest expectations from WWDC 2025.