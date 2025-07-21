What's Behind Tanishq’s Sparkle?

In an exclusive conversation with BTTV’s Aastha Chopra, Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Tanishq and Titan, spoke about Tanishq’s new focus on expanding in North America and their latest move to make diamond buying more transparent. In partnership with De Beers Group, Tanishq has launched its first Diamonds Expertise Centre—where customers can now check a diamond’s sparkle, origin, and quality right in the store using five easy-to-use tools. Mr. Chawla spoke about the step which will help remove confusion and builds trust by letting buyers see the details for themselves. With this, he hopes to change the way diamonds are bought in India.