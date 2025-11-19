What's Hot | India’s Big Fat Wedding Economy To Hits ₹6.5 Lakh Crore

India is witnessing one of its biggest wedding seasons ever, with the Confederation of All India Traders estimating a massive ₹6.5 lakh crore in business between November 1 and December 14. Around 46 lakh weddings are set to take place, powering trade across jewellery, fashion, venues, décor, catering, and services. The surge reflects higher disposable incomes, inflation in gold and apparel, and record festive demand. Importantly, this season marks a strong shift toward local products, with nearly 70% of wedding purchases now Indian-made, boosting artisans, MSMEs, and domestic manufacturers. This mega season is expected to generate over one crore jobs, reaffirming the wedding economy as one of India’s biggest consumption engines.