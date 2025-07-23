What’s New In Kotak’s Credit Card Portfolio?

In an exclusive interview with BTTV’s Aastha Chopra, Rohit Bhasin, President & CMO of Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Frederick D’Souza, President & Business Head – Credit Cards, discuss the launch of Kotak Mahindra’s new credit cards banking program. They explain the concept of Total Relationship Value, the program is invite-only nature, and how it’s tailored for India’s growing affluent class.

The Kotak Solitaire credit card offers unique benefits like 10% rewards on travel, zero markup on foreign spends, and family-wide lounge access—all with no annual fee. Mr. Rohit also highlighted how sophisticated risk tools and customer profiling ensure comfort in managing pre-approved credit lines, while underlining the bank’s focus.