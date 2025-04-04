What's the Outlook for Nifty and Nifty Bank Next Week? Top Expert's Strategy Explained

scorecardresearch
In this edition of Business Today TV’s Market Today show, Osho Krishan, Senior Research Analyst – Technical & Derivatives at Angel One, shares his top weekend trading ideas and market outlook for the coming week. Among his high-conviction picks, Bharti Airtel is on the verge of a breakout, with a potential upside target of ₹1800–1820 and a strong stop-loss at ₹1710. MFSL (Max Financial Service Ltd) is another counter showing solid momentum, with a BTST strategy target of ₹1200 and a stop-loss at ₹1120. On the broader markets, Osho maintains a buy-on-dips approach for the Nifty, identifying 22,700 as a crucial support level (61% Fibonacci retracement), while 23,300 remains the key resistance zone. For Bank Nifty, he is more bullish, suggesting buying near 51,000–51,200 with a target around 52,000. A decisive close above 52,000 could indicate a pattern breakout, potentially leading to significant upside in the sessions ahead. As traders brace for global market reactions and prepare for the week, Osho Kishan outlines a clear roadmap with actionable trades and index strategies. Watch now for insights into technical levels, breakout zones, and the trades to watch closely.

